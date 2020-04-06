Uber Eats on Monday announced that it will now delivery groceries to households across South Africa during the lockdown.

“Traditional supermarket delivery services have become overwhelmed in recent weeks by panic buying, forcing customers to schedule orders several weeks in advance,” it said in a statement.

“Uber is not competing with those services directly but instead aims to help South Africans remain at home by delivering a smaller range of essential items safely within an hour of ordering via the app.”

From today, users can order from grocery stores, convenience stores, non-prescription items from pharmacies and frozen meals from select partners. A minimum delivery fee of R25 will be charged.

Hours will also be limited to store hours, between 9am and 5pm daily.

Uber Eats hopes that deliveries will be completed within the hour, which is largely what users should expect when ordering food through the service too.

More importantly, the company will only accept credit and debit card payments, cutting down contact during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Uber Eats’ move comes a week after competitor Bolt announced its business delivery service.

Feature image; Uber Eats