Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Transport & Travel

You can now order groceries, pharmacy essentials in SA from Uber Eats

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
uber eats paarl

Uber Eats on Monday announced that it will now delivery groceries to households across South Africa during the lockdown.

“Traditional supermarket delivery services have become overwhelmed in recent weeks by panic buying, forcing customers to schedule orders several weeks in advance,” it said in a statement.

“Uber is not competing with those services directly but instead aims to help South Africans remain at home by delivering a smaller range of essential items safely within an hour of ordering via the app.”

From today, users can order from grocery stores, convenience stores, non-prescription items from pharmacies and frozen meals from select partners. A minimum delivery fee of R25 will be charged.

Hours will also be limited to store hours, between 9am and 5pm daily.

Uber Eats hopes that deliveries will be completed within the hour, which is largely what users should expect when ordering food through the service too.

More importantly, the company will only accept credit and debit card payments, cutting down contact during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Uber Eats’ move comes a week after competitor Bolt announced its business delivery service.

Feature image; Uber Eats

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
whatsapp scam skygofree stock memeburn
WhatsApp adds strict forwarding limit on messages during COVID-19 pandemic
WhatsApp 7 Apr 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.