Load shedding: Eskom announces Stage 2 amid cold front

Eskom announced on Friday morning that it will implement load shedding, amid an extensive cold front in South Africa.

The power utility made the announcement on Twitter on 10 July, shortly before load shedding was scheduled to commence.

“Due to the increase in generation unit breakdowns, Eskom regrets to inform the country that it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 12:00,” Eskom said.

#POWERALERT 2 Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 12:00 as breakdowns increase@News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/aYcyv3Tfvb — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 10, 2020

Load shedding will continue until 10pm.

Eskom urged residents to reduce electricity usage.

However, this is unlikely due to the extensive cold front that South Africa is currently experiencing. The cold front made landfall on 9 July and will last several days.

Eskom managed to mostly avoid rolling blackouts in recent months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, as more businesses open and winter grips the country, power demand has steadily increased.

Feature image: Matthew Henry on Unsplash