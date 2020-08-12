Google rolls out more home schooling and online teaching tools

Google has rounded up over 50 new products and enhancements as part of its The Anywhere School online teaching event, highlighting tools that teachers, learners, and parents can use during the pandemic.

The tools cover planned updates to Google Meet for better classroom features, as well as tech tools for families to help kids with homework and lessons.

Google rounded up some of the new tools in a post on The Anywhere School.

Here are a few of the highlights…

New Google Meet features for online teaching

Google Meet will get new features to make remote learning and teaching easier for teachers and learners.

In September, a larger tiled view of up to 49 people will roll out to the platform. The company will also introduce an integrated Jamboard whiteboard and new moderator controls.

October will bring blurred and custom backgrounds for videos in Meet, as well as attendance tracking tools for Google Enterprise for Education customers.

Later this year, Google will also introduce a hand raising functionality to help students ask questions.

Tools to help with homework

For caregivers, Google is also highlighting the various tools available to help children and teens with their homework.

One especially useful tool is an upcoming feature for Google Lens. The feature will use Google Lens’ image recognition capabilities to scan and solve math equations.

The Socratic app by Google also provides help with high school mathematics, including algebra, geometry, trigonometry. Additionally, it includes study guides on other subjects such as biology and history.

There’s also the Read Along app for younger children, which helps them improve their reading skills by reading out loud.

Caregivers and parents can also access Google’s tech toolkit for families for FAQs on Google products that can help with homeschooling and remote learning.

Google Classroom updates

The company also announced updates to Google Classroom. New features will include a to-do widget to help keep track of assignments and upcoming tasks.

Google Classroom will also introduce 10 additional languages, resulting in support for a total of 54 languages.

You can see more about Google’s back to school online teaching tools on the company’s education blog.

Feature image: Google