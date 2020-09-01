Uber launches package delivery service in South Africa

E-hailing app company Uber has announced the launch of a package delivery service in South Africa that lets you send items to family and friends.

The company made the announcement on 1 September, saying that the service will help with continued social distancing.

“We have been working tirelessly to find innovative ways to leverage our technology to make it easier than ever to send packages or items while unlocking additional earning opportunities for drivers on our platform,” Frans Hiemstra, Uber General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, said in a statement.

Uber Connect acts as an on-demand courier service, leveraging Uber’s fleet of delivery drivers from Uber Eats. The service will only be available in areas where Uber Eats operates.

How to use Uber Connect

Uber Connect is part of the main Uber app, so you don’t have to download a separate app — just make sure it’s updated.

In the Uber app, users will be able to set the address and then choose “Connect” as a ride type. If you don’t see it in the preview options, swipe up for more choices.

After agreeing to the T’s and C’s and confirming there are no prohibited items in the package, you can request a pickup.

Uber will send a message in the app asking for the recipient’s name, as well as delivery instructions. The driver will meet the sender and load the package into their motorbike topbox.

You can then share the trip tracking with the recipient so that they can meet the delivery person outside to receive the package.

Uber notes that senders and recipients will also need to follow a checklist to ensure social distancing measures are followed. Drivers also need to adhere to hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

According to Uber, packages must weigh less than 15kg and fit into the topbox of a motorbike. The value of items sent on a trip also cannot exceed R1500.

Prohibited items include medication, drugs, and illegal or dangerous items.

Uber Connect is now the newest way to send packages in SA.

Earlier this month, The Courier Guy announced its own new solution for package deliveries locally.

The new Pudo service lets you send packages using a smart locker system.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the trip value cannot exceed R1500. However, it’s the items sent on a trip that cannot exceed R1500. We have updated the story to reflect this change.

Feature image: Uber