Pudo: The Courier Guy launches new smart locker courier app

Local courier service The Courier Guy has launched a new app that uses a smart locker system to make customer drop-offs and pickups more convenient.

This “Pudo” system, which stands for “Pick Up, Drop Off” lets you send parcels by dropping them off at a central locker area. These areas have security and video surveillance to make sure they stay safe.

Couriers pick up the parcel from the locker and deliver it to another locker location or directly to your recipient.

The system also aims to reduce human contact since there is no in-person handoff of parcels.

Pudo currently has 300 lockers active around the country, with the aim to roll out 1000 lockers by mid-2021.

“We are increasing our contactless Pudo locker system network to have lockers across the country so that even if you are in Mthatha, Paarl or Thohoyandou, you will be able to send your parcels to your friends and family at any given moment,” The Courier Guy Managing Director, Stephen Gleisner, said in a statement.

How the Pudo courier app and locker system works

Pudo lockers are located at shopping centres and other central areas.

You can book the service using the website or app. When logged in, make a booking by selecting a locker, filling in the online waybill, and choosing the correct box size.

You’ll get a PIN code to access the locker.

The service also lets you select a delivery method — locker to door, door to locker or locker to locker.

When you select locker to locker delivery, the courier picks up your package and drops it off at the Pudo locker of your choice.

Your recipient has 36 hours to collect the parcel.

If the package is too large or doesn’t get collected by the recipient within 36 hours, it’s sent to a Pudo kiosk or depot instead of a locker.

You can also choose to send the package directly to a Pudo kiosk or depot for collection.

You can find out more about the new courier app and service on the Pudo website.

The app adds more variety to courier delivery options in South Africa.

Lockdown has resulted in a surge in online shopping. But with this comes courier delays due to the increased number of parcels and logistical challenges.

Feature image: The Courier Guy