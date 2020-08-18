TheReturnOfAlcohol trends on Twitter as alcohol ban lifted

As South Africa moved to Level 2 lockdown today, Twitter users shared their thoughts on the end of the alcohol ban with #TheReturnOfAlcohol.

Alert level two took effect at 12:01am on 18 August.

The new regulations allow the sale of alcohol at licenced premises for off-site consumption between 9am and 5pm, from Monday to Thursdays — except for public holidays.

On-site consumption is allowed as well for licensed premises, subject to curfew hours.

The new regulations also lift the ban of the sale of tobacco products — which has been in place since the start of lockdown in March.

The sale of liquor – by a licensed premises is permitted from 09h00 to 17h00, from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The sale of cigarettes and tobacco products is permitted under #Level2 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/T60fEaBiEF — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 17, 2020

South Africans react to end of alcohol ban

There were mixed reactions on Twitter as the alcohol ban was lifted.

Many users rejoiced at the lifting of the ban, sharing jokes and memes about their excitement.

Country is official opened 💃💃💃💃💃💃#TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/1P0pLUvP7g — Itu Mis Glitz Mots #faceoflachocolata (@Theflyawayz) August 18, 2020

#TheReturnOfAlcohol Season 2, it's on 🔥🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5ZWlNWESb — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 18, 2020

However, some urged caution and continued vigilance in the face of the virus. There are also concerns about alcohol’s role in gender-based violence.

#TheReturnOfAlcohol does not mean the coronavirus pandemic is over. Please drink responsibly and take care of your health. pic.twitter.com/V7AAudbQ0O — The Author (@TiyiBevhula) August 18, 2020

Others shared memes and humor regarding the situation.

These ranged from praising South African Breweries (SAB) to joking about the social media reactions to the end of the alcohol ban.

Oh Lord Even People Who Owing Us Money Are Twitting About #TheReturnOfAlcohol Without Paying Us First pic.twitter.com/trAI7wHDuP — Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) August 18, 2020

Service delivery that we getting from SAB is far better than the government of ANC.#TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/r0S4mtRyfO — Harry Mabusela 🇿🇦 (@Harry_shuf) August 18, 2020

Guys, if tarvens close at 22:00, and the curfew is 22:00, does it mean we should sleep there? Just asking for a friend. #TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/7qNNcn0NkD — umjita_fede (@lindandaba922) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, with payday still a while away and budgets more constrained than ever, some people lamented that they would have to wait before purchasing alcohol again.

Happy New Year To Those Who Have Money To Buy Alcohol.. Some Of Us Have To Wait For Month End To Celebrate#TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/HVN2M4614I — Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) August 18, 2020

My bank balance looking at me when I get excited for #TheReturnOfAlcohol pic.twitter.com/oSD9RZGKSV — OFFICIAL_NOLO👑 (@Austinationn) August 17, 2020

Alcohol companies have also jumped on the trending topic, however they’ve used their own hashtags.

Some brands asked users to send photos of themselves with an alcohol product, while others urged drinking responsibly.

Many alcohol companies had also lobbied on social media to have the ban lifted in recent weeks. This included using the hashtag #LiftTheBan.

Another trending topic included Makro. Many expect consumers to visit the retailer today to stock up on alcohol and cigarettes with the bans lifted.

Feature image: Screenshot