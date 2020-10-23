Telkom launches new shared data plans for families and businesses

Telkom has announced the launch of new shared data plans with their FreeMe Share Plans — which allow multiple SIMs to share a single data plan.

According to the company, the new plans are in response to the changes in work and education during the pandemic.

“While some of the working force has headed back to work on South African’s Level 1 national lockdown, many families and businesses alike have opted to either educate their children and/or work from home. This has meant equipping homes with education and work tools, especially data, in order to transition successfully,” says Gugu Mthembu, Executive of Brand and Product Segments at Telkom.

“We understand that circumstances are not the same and it was very important for us to tier the plans carefully depending on both the customer’s needs and affordability.”

The FreeMe Share data plans come as 24-month post-paid contracts. These contracts include SIM-only or multiple-device combo options.

According to Telkom, up to 10 SIM cards can share data, voice minutes, and SMS bundles with these contracts.

Telkom FreeMe Share contract prices

Telkom has previously had shared contracts with FreeMe Family.

But the company says that the new FreeMe Share packages offer more affordable rates.

You can see the plan prices below:

As part of its summer campaign, Telkom says that customers who buy the FreeMe Share 36GB and FreeMe Share 58GB deals will get 10GB x 3 months of additional data.

You can find out more about the plans on the Telkom website.

Feature image: Telkom

