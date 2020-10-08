YouTube launches Black Voices Fund: South Africans encouraged to apply

YouTube has announced its Black Voices Fund for artists and content creators, with South Africans invited to apply for a grant through the fund.

The global fund sets aside $100 million for grants over the next three years. These grants will support Black musicians and creators on YouTube.

The fund aims to “present fresh narratives that emphasise the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity, and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice,” says Alex Okosi, MD of Emerging Markets at YouTube EMEA.

In 2020, the fund will focus on creators in the US, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

“Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years,” Okosi says.

“Additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training, workshops, and community events to Black creators and artists globally.”

The fund aims to amplify fresh narratives, YouTube says.

The fund will also acquire and produce YouTube Originals content. This content will focus on the Black experience.

How to apply for the YouTube Black Voices Fund

Interested artists and video creators can apply for funding on the YouTube Creators Black Voices website.

Applications are open from 7 October to 21 October.

“To be considered, we encourage you to complete your submission as soon as possible,” YouTube says.

Feature image: Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

