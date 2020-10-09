Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

SARS ‘Emergency Notification System’: Latest scam targeting taxpayers

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
sars logo scams

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has brought attention to the latest scam targeting taxpayers.

This time around, it’s a scam that claims to be a test of the SARS Emergency Notification System.

The scam comes in the form of an email, with senders posing as SARS security. It includes a series of links for the recipient to click on.

It asks users to click on the link if they do not receive a test notification on their mobile device. Since the system doesn’t actually exist, you won’t have received the notification.

The link appears to lead users to a scam app or phishing website.

While the email appears to be from the sars.gov.za domain, the revenue service has flagged the email as fake.

You can see the full email below:

sars scam

If you receive communications purporting to be from SARS, it’s important to first verify the source.

In August, the government body warned South Africans of other SARS scams that include malware and phishing.

SARS has a page dedicated to scam warnings and examples. You can check this page for the latest notifications.

You can also check SARS’ page on its ongoing surveys, SMSes, emails, and call campaigns.

Feature image: Memeburn

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
google assistant new voice commands
Google Assistant voice commands roll out to more Android apps
Google 9 Oct 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.