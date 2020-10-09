SARS ‘Emergency Notification System’: Latest scam targeting taxpayers

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has brought attention to the latest scam targeting taxpayers.

This time around, it’s a scam that claims to be a test of the SARS Emergency Notification System.

The scam comes in the form of an email, with senders posing as SARS security. It includes a series of links for the recipient to click on.

It asks users to click on the link if they do not receive a test notification on their mobile device. Since the system doesn’t actually exist, you won’t have received the notification.

The link appears to lead users to a scam app or phishing website.

While the email appears to be from the sars.gov.za domain, the revenue service has flagged the email as fake.

You can see the full email below:

If you receive communications purporting to be from SARS, it’s important to first verify the source.

In August, the government body warned South Africans of other SARS scams that include malware and phishing.

SARS has a page dedicated to scam warnings and examples. You can check this page for the latest notifications.

You can also check SARS’ page on its ongoing surveys, SMSes, emails, and call campaigns.

Feature image: Memeburn