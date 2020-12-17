Vodacom rolls out widest 5G network in KZN

Vodacom has announced that after expanding its 5G network in key areas in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the company now has the widest 5G network in the province.

Vodacom’s 5G network can currently be accessed at 156 locations across KwaZulu-Natal, via both mobile and fixed internet-enabled devices.

These locations include eThekwini, Pietermaritzburg, Howick, Richards Bay, Ntuzuma, Umlazi, and KwaMashu. These regions made up the first phase of 5G rollout in KZN.

“Vodacom now offers the widest 5G network coverage in KwaZulu-Natal and we expect to expand our national 5G footprint significantly once we get access to new spectrum. We are confident that the rollout of 5G will help us to bridge South Africa’s digital divide in the long-term by promoting digital inclusion,” says Vodacom South Africa CEO, Balesh Sharma.

Networks will gain access to new spectrum once auctioned off at the end of March 2021.

5G offers a streamlined internet experience. It works at an average speed of 150 to 200Mbps, which is about ten times faster than 4G.

To put this in perspective, you will be able to download a 4K film in three minutes, something that would take 4G around fifteen minutes to do.

It also provides significantly lower latency, which makes it perfect for gaming, and can cope with a large number of users simultaneously.

According to Vodacom, these 5G networks “will ultimately help the region bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural areas of the province by extending access to affordable mobile broadband, especially as an alternative to fibre connectivity in underserviced township areas”.

To learn more about Vodacom 5G, you can visit the company’s website here.

