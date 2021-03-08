Airbnb launches ‘Jozibucks’ cashback vouchers to aid Joburg tourism

Airbnb has launched a new campaign that includes ‘Jozibucks’ cashback vouchers to help local businesses in Johannesburg.

Announced on 8 March, the campaign offers cashback vouchers to both locals and visitors in the city. The company has invested R500 000 into the campaign in partnership with SnapScan.

Velma Corcoran, Middle East and Africa Regional Lead for Airbnb, said Jozibucks would promote tourism.

“Airbnb’s community is known for its passion for spending and supporting local small businesses, and as many guests on Airbnb will know, it’s often their hosts who have the best local recommendations,” she said.

“Initiatives like this help drive local recovery in South Africa, while providing an economic lifeline for local families, small businesses and communities.”

How do Airbnb Jozibucks vouchers work?

Using the SnapScan app, people can buy goods and services from businesses chosen and recommended by hosts.

After spending R250 or more, customers will earn cashback vouchers which they can spend at these shops. These vouchers, called Jozibucks, will be deposited into the wallet section of the SnapScan app.

Funded by Airbnb, Jozibucks will provide the shops with extra revenue and promote local spending.

Over 20 businesses across the city are participating in the campaign and feature coffee shops, hair salons, and restaurants.

They include The Bioscope and Salvation Cafe in Millpark, Home of the Bean in Jeppestown, and Wild Hair in Parkhurst.

Jozibucks will be available throughout March and will expire on 30 April.

As part of the campaign, Airbnb also released a map and guide to highlight the businesses where SnapScan users can earn and spend their Jozibucks. You can download the map from the Airbnb website.

Airbnb is not the only one helping to promote tourism in Gauteng. Last year, Joburg Tourism launched the Welcome2Joburg – A City Reimagined campaign to promote the city as a tourist destination.

Meanwhile, Facebook has launched a tourism guide for the city.

