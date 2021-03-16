Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

EskomSePush app temporarily suspended from Google Play Store

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
eskomsepush load shedding app

Loadshedding app EskomSePush was temporarily suspended from the Google Play Store this week.

Herman Maritz, co-creator of the app, shared the news of the suspension on Twitter on 14 March.

Rather than the suspension stemming from issues with the app itself, it seemed to come from user-generated content.

The app has a chat functionality, with moderators and the ability to report users. Maritz noted that these are the necessary protocols in place according to Google policies.

However, he later posted an update saying the app was removed because the report feature allows users to “Report User” rather than just “Report”.

Maritz also shared a reply from Google that cited this as the reason.

“Your app currently only includes feature [sic] to flag inappropriate users. According to User Generated Content policy, the app must provide a user-friendly, in-app system for reporting objectionable UGC (objectionable content) and take action against that UGC where appropriate,” the Google response said.

The issue has since been resolved, with EskomSePush restored on the Play Store.

However, Maritz notes that better communication from Google could’ve sped the process up.

With loadshedding set to last until 17 March, the end to the suspension will be a welcome turn for the app company, which serves ads to users.

Feature image: Memeburn

Read more: Apps and tools to help you keep track of your loadshedding schedule and stages

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
Cape Town City Sunset buildings
City of Cape Town launches Ombudsman SMS service
Mobile 16 Mar 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.