Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works with John Wick director

Sony is producing a movie adaptation of the samurai adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima.

Sucker Punch Productions made the announcement on 25 March. It also revealed the current sales figures for the 2020 PlayStation exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima tells the story of samurai warrior Jin Sakai during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Gamers play as Sakai as he fights to protect the island of Tsushima.

What to know about the Ghost of Tsushima movie

The film will be produced by Sony Pictures in partnership with the game’s developer, Sucker Punch Productions.

Ghost of Tsushima will be directed by Chad Stahelski. Though working primarily as a stunt coordinator, Stahelski is known for directing the John Wick franchise.

He also served as second-unit director for Captain America: Civil War and Birds of Prey.

“Chad Stahelski created something special with John Wick,” said Sucker Punch game director, Nate Fox.

“His vision for what could be, backed up by years of experience, combined to create some of the finest action scenes ever created. If anyone could bring to life the razor-sharp tension of Jin’s katana combat, it’s Chad Stahelski.”

At the same time, the studio revealed it had sold 6.5 million copies of Ghost of Tsushima. It also revealed that the game had been completed by players around 3.25 million times.

In the three days after its release, Ghost of Tsushima sold more than 2.4 million copies worldwide. The game launched on the PlayStation 4 to positive reviews, with many critics praising its visuals. The game received multiple Game of the Year awards and was later launched on the PlayStation 5.

Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the first PlayStation title to get the theatrical treatment. In 2016, a film adaptation of the platform shooter Ratchet & Clank was released.

Also, HBO is expected to release a TV series based on The Last of Us.

Feature image: Sucker Punch Productions

