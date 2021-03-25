Burn Media Sites
Programs & Apps

Blink: MiWay launches fully digital car insurance

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
miway blink car insurance

MiWay has launched a new and fully digital car insurance app, called Blink, that offers cashback to clients.

MiWay Blink was announced on 24 March and is available to download on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

“People want speed, trust and simplicity, which is exactly what our app offers,” MiWay CEO, René Otto, said in a statement.

“MiWay Blink rewards clients who drive less with monthly cashback. No need to wait three years or remember to switch accident cover on or off – the magic happens in the background.”

MiWay Blink: A car insurance app?

The Blink app was developed in response to current lifestyle trends. It offers exclusive coverage through the use of a smartphone and doesn’t require clients to interact with MiWay representatives.

When opened, the app can supply clients with a quote for their vehicle. Monthly premiums are calculated and clients can decide how much they wish to be covered for.

The app tracks trips in your car and offers rewards based on the amount of driving completed.

The app has built-in Crash Detection and can detect if the user has been involved in an accident. If a user doesn’t respond after a certain time, the app will send emergency services to their location.

Clients can also submit their claims using the app.

“It’s very fitting that we are beginning our 14th year with a reimagined end-to-end digital experience that puts consumers truly in the driving seat when it comes to car insurance,” said Otto.

Feature image: MiWay

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

News

News

