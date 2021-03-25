Asus launches VivoTalent creative competition with R100k prize

South African creatives have a chance to win R100 000 and other prizes in the Asus VivoTalent competition.

The laptop maker announced the competition on 24 March.

It invites contestants to submit a short video of themselves doing something creative.

How can I enter the Asus VivoTalent competition?

Asus is looking for videos of people performing their talents. The submitted videos must be between ninety seconds and three minutes long. They can feature any kind of talent including singing, dancing, stand-up, interpretive dance, or art.

“We don’t care if you are keen to do an Ariana cover, drop your own original track, do a standup routine, or if you want to show us an interpretive dance take on War and Peace,” Asus Systems Country Marketing Manager Juan Mouton said in a statement.

“As long as you are original, so we don’t want to see TikTok videos or Reels being used, we want you to start from scratch, tell us a story and show us your talent.”

To submit your video, simply upload it to Facebook or Instagram. The upload’s description must include #VivoTalent and Asus South Africa must be tagged.

A panel including Rob Forbes, Shamilla Miller, and Siv Ngesi will judge the videos. The three judges will provide feedback and work with creatives on how to improve their talent and content creation skills.

The competition runs from now until early May. During the month, the company will host a live stream show where the judges will give feedback to creatives and make their final decision.

The winner will walk away with R100 000. There are also other prizes up for grabs.

For more information on the competition, check out the event page on the Asus VivoTalent website.

Feature image: ASUS South Africa

Read more: Telkom gaming content creator competition announced