Shoprite launches k’nect mobile network

The Shoprite Group has launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) called k’nect mobile in a bid to attract cellular customers.

Unveiled on 23 March, the service will launch next month.

Customers who use Shoprite’s Xtra savings card can receive benefits from the new service such as free data and airtime.

“K’nect mobile is part of our ever-growing suite of fintech products designed to better serve our customers,” said the group’s general manager of financial services, Jean Oliver, in a statement.

“We’ve spent a lot of time understanding how a mobile network can add value to our customers’ lives, and our solution is an easy-to-understand network that offers straightforward call and data rates as well as tangible rewards.”

What is Shoprite k’nect mobile?

K’nect mobile is partnered with FREI One Digital and piggybacks on Cell C’s mobile network infrastructure. It forms part of Shoprite’s financial services offering.

Unlike other operators, k’nect’s airtime and data packages will only expire after 60 days, double that of the common 30-day period. It offers flat call and data rates, and a single-tier offering for all customers.

K’nect mobile offers the following airtime and data rates:

50c per minute for k’nect to k’nect calls

99c per minute for all-day calls to other networks

15c per megabyte for any size data bundle, up to 1GB

K’nect mobile customers will also receive 100MB free for the first three months.

Customers signed up to Shoprite’s Xtra Savings program and who use k’nect mobile can receive the following rewards:

10% free on recharge

10% Xtra for Xtra Savings card holders

5% Xtra when recharging via Money Market Account

Double airtime rewards on Xtra Savings airtime deals

Other rewards include early access to event tickets on Computicket and 100MB data free for six months.

The service will also be used by Shoprite’s 141 000 staff members to receive company communications.

Shoprite isn’t the first big South African retailer to have its own mobile network. In November 2020, Pick n Pay launched PnP Mobile which piggybacks on MTN’s infrastructure.

Feature image: Shoprite

