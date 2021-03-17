Burn Media Sites
Africa

PayGas: Pay-as-you-go gas solution launches in Soweto

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
paygas delft station
The PayGas station in Delft, Western Cape. Credit: Zukisa Jikajika

PayGas, a technology solution that enables pay-as-you-go gas payments, has opened its first station in Soweto.

The launch of the station took place on 13 March, following the successful operation of four stations in the Western Cape since 2019.

PayGas allows low-income households to partially refill cooking gas cylinders — paying for only what they can afford at the moment rather than refilling an entire cylinder at once.

According to the company, their proprietary technology allows customers to fraction gas purchases into smaller quantities.

“Often, low-income households cannot afford to swap an empty cylinder for a full sealed one — currently priced at R120 — before their next income,” PayGas says.

“This forces thousands of individuals across the country to revert to alternative sources such as paraffin, charcoal, wood, or expensive grid electricity to fulfill their monthly cooking needs.”

How does PayGas work?

PayGas uses a patented pay-as-you-go software payment solution to enable purchases.

This is linked to a cashless refilling station, which is connected to a barcode on the customer’s gas cylinder.

Customers can buy a voucher from nearby spaza shops. They can then take this voucher to the PayGas station to fill their cylinder.

Customers can buy vouchers for as little as R10.

The company plans to roll out more stations over the next two years through micro franchising partnerships. The company has partnered with Pick n Pay Mark Store owners and Afrox.

PayGas CEO Philippe Hoeblich says that the company hopes to roll out 50 new stations in 24 months.

Feature image: Zukisa Jikajika/Supplied

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

