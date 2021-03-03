SA company Trigger launches emergency safety and security app

Local security company Trigger has launched a new safety app that offers on-demand emergency services from a variety of companies.

The Trigger SA app offers a paid subscription that allows users to get instant access to services such as armed response and medical services.

“Our aim with Trigger is not just to provide easy access to a smart affordable platform that gives subscribers a choice of emergency services all in one place, but also, in the long term, to enable a shift in behaviour,” said Trigger CEO, Morné Kruger.

“We want to facilitate a state of wellbeing and freedom to live life with confidence – wherever and whenever – knowing that if needed, assistance is available and can be expedited as quickly as possible.”

The Trigger app works similarly to e-hailing apps. It connects with the nearest emergency vehicles and services to get an instant response.

You can activate the app on your mobile or smart wearable device. Trigger also offers a standalone panic button that offers the same emergency response services as the app.

The company added that an ultra-smart sensor alert device will launch later in 2021.

All-in-one emergency response security and safety app

Trigger offers roadside assistance thanks to a partnership with the Automobile Association (AA), and medical services with Netcare 911.

The company has also partnered with over 220 independent armed response companies. Partners have Trigger response devices, bypassing the need for a call centre.

Once activated, the call goes out to the five response vehicles closest to your location.

Other services available on the app include trauma and suicide counselling lines, and legal advice with on-demand lawyers.

There are several different subscription plans available to Trigger customers. Panic plans for individuals and families cost R39 and R109 per month, while Platinum plans cost R99 and R299 per month.

You can pay for subscriptions as a monthly or yearly sum.

As an added benefit, subscribers can call for assistance for friends or non-subscribers.

Each subscriber has a specific number of free callouts per year, and additional callouts will be billed on a case-by-case basis.

“COVID-19 has seen South Africa catapulted firmly into the technological era, and with telecommunications infrastructure spreading across the country and data pricing being addressed, we anticipate an increased demand for combined emergency services carried over app-based platforms,” Kruger added.

The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

You can find out more about the app on the Trigger website.

Feature image: Trigger

Read more: South African company builds world’s first WhatsApp security chatbot