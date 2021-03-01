Netflix cleans up at Golden Globes with eight wins

Netflix emerged as the clear winner at the 2021 Golden Globes, with the streaming giant walking away with eight wins at the prestigious Hollywood event.

It netted 42 nominations across the film and TV categories. The hybrid ceremony, in which stars appeared virtually to accept their awards, took place on Sunday night.

Netflix winners at the Golden Globes

Leading the pack was the British royal drama The Crown and the limited series, The Queen’s Gambit.

The Crown won the award for Best Drama. Its actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor received the awards for Best TV Drama Actress and Best TV Drama Actor respectively.

Gillian Anderson also received the award for Best TV Drama Supporting Actress.

Anya Taylor-Joy took home Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit. The seven-episode show also won the Best Limited Series award as well.

Several of Netflix’s original films also received awards. Rosamund Pike walked away with Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in I Care a Lot.

Meanwhile, Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay for Trial of the Chicago 7 also nabbed a golden statue.

The award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama was given posthumously to late Black Panther star Chadwick Bosman for his final appearance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Other winners

Other multiple winners included the comedy series Schitt’s Creek, which won Best Comedy or Musical TV Series. The show’s star Catherine O’Hara was honoured with Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical.

Meanwhile, Pixar’s Soul was declared Best Animated Film. It also received the award for Best Original Score.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary, won the award for Best Picture – Comedy or Musical. Its star Sasha Baron Cohen, took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Best Motion Picture – Drama went to Nomadland. The film’s director Chloé Zhao received the award for Best Director.

Feature image: Charlie Gray/Netflix

Read more: ‘Loyiso Gola: Unlearning’ becomes Netflix’s first solo African Original stand up special