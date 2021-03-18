Uber to help with free trips for SA teachers getting vaccinations

Uber will offer rides to a million teachers around the world to receive their vaccinations, including teachers in South Africa.

The e-hailing service has partnered with UNESCO to support teachers as schools worldwide reopen.

“We look forward to building on this extended partnership with UNESCO, harnessing the power of the Uber platform to help connect teachers with vaccines, as we all work together to help end this pandemic,” Uber’s General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Frans Hiemstra, said in a statement.

Uber assisting South African teachers with free rides

South Africa has yet to roll out its vaccination drive to include teachers. But when the time comes, Uber will work with NGOs, unions, and the government to distribute the free rides.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Uber to provide rides to teachers to access vaccinations as these become available,” said UNESCO Assistant-Director General for Education, Stefania Giannini.

“This will make a meaningful difference for many educators and school communities around the world and help children get back to learning in classrooms as soon as possible.”

Uber plans to provide ten million rides in total worldwide to those receiving vaccinations. The company is a member of the Global Education Coalition, a platform created by UNESCO.

As part of the coalition, Uber has provided food and transport to frontline workers in the past.

In addition, the company has provided free food to struggling students in countries such as the UK, Mexico, and Kenya.

Meanwhile, in November 2020, Uber partnered with the Nisaa Institute for Women’s Development in South Africa. The partnership provided free rides to vulnerable women.

Feature image: Unsplash/Dan Gold

