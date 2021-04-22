Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Internet

Cape Town launches online portal for public to submit ideas for city

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
cape town online ideas platform

The City of Cape Town has launched an online “idea management system” so that residents can share ideas about challenges faced by the city.

“We have launched the Collaboration Platform as a pilot project and encourage members of the public to participate via the portal. We hope that over the course of the next few months, the true potential of this platform will be realised,” Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Councillor Sharon Cottle, said in a statement.

Cottle added: “We are very excited about how this initiative will empower our communities to help shape the future of Cape Town and we look forward to receiving innovative ideas from our residents.”

The platform will allow members of the public to submit ideas and contributions regarding problems faced in Cape Town.

According to the City, moderators will monitor the active topics. The platform is managed by the City’s Organisational Effectiveness and Innovation team.

The purpose of the website will be to aid creative problem-solving, according to Cottle.

How to submit an idea to the Cape Town online portal

So what will result in a successful idea submission?

According to the City, subject matter experts will assess ideas based on specific criteria. The ideas with the most potential will be used.

Those who submit successful ideas will receive notifications as those ideas move through different stages on the platform.

Meanwhile, registered members can interact with idea submissions. They can comment on and vote for ideas submitted by others.

Only those who have registered can access the platform.

You can access the platform on the City of Cape Town Collaboration Platform website.

In order to register, you will need to provide an email address, language, first name, and surname.

Feature image: Screenshot

Read more: Amazon to open up African headquarters in Cape Town

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
Mortal Kombat movie review video game fighting
Mortal Kombat review: Fight to the delicious death
Reviews 22 Apr 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.