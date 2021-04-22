Cape Town launches online portal for public to submit ideas for city

The City of Cape Town has launched an online “idea management system” so that residents can share ideas about challenges faced by the city.

“We have launched the Collaboration Platform as a pilot project and encourage members of the public to participate via the portal. We hope that over the course of the next few months, the true potential of this platform will be realised,” Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Councillor Sharon Cottle, said in a statement.

Cottle added: “We are very excited about how this initiative will empower our communities to help shape the future of Cape Town and we look forward to receiving innovative ideas from our residents.”

The platform will allow members of the public to submit ideas and contributions regarding problems faced in Cape Town.

According to the City, moderators will monitor the active topics. The platform is managed by the City’s Organisational Effectiveness and Innovation team.

The purpose of the website will be to aid creative problem-solving, according to Cottle.

How to submit an idea to the Cape Town online portal

So what will result in a successful idea submission?

According to the City, subject matter experts will assess ideas based on specific criteria. The ideas with the most potential will be used.

Those who submit successful ideas will receive notifications as those ideas move through different stages on the platform.

Meanwhile, registered members can interact with idea submissions. They can comment on and vote for ideas submitted by others.

Only those who have registered can access the platform.

You can access the platform on the City of Cape Town Collaboration Platform website.

In order to register, you will need to provide an email address, language, first name, and surname.

