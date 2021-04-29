Netflix adds a ‘Play Something’ button for when you can’t decide what to watch

You can no longer say there’s nothing to watch on Netflix thanks to the ‘Play Something’ button.

The streaming service introduced a feature on its TV app that plays movies and series you may want to watch when you’re unsure of what to queue up next.

The feature was announced on 28 April.

“There are times when we just don’t want to make decisions,” wrote Netflix’s head of product innovation, Cameron Johnson in a blog post.

“A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We’ve all been there.”

What does the Netflix ‘Play Something’ button do?

Play Something does not just throw any Netflix movie or show at you to watch. Its suggestions are based on your previous viewing preferences.

When you click ‘Play Something’, it will instantly start to play something. The suggestion can either be something you haven’t watched before, something you’re already watching, something that’s on your list, or something you didn’t finish watching.

The button is located in several places on the Netflix app. You can find it under your profile name, on the tenth row of the homepage, and the navigation menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

Netflix published a video that explains Play Something. It features a talking TV remote voiced by Will Arnett and you can check it out below:

For now, Play Something is only available on the TV app.

Netflix has said it will roll the feature out to mobile devices soon.

Feature image: Netflix

