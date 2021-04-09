The Coolest OG’s: SA game show to see elderly contestants compete for R100 000

A new local TV game show called The Coolest OG’s will see elderly people show off their skills for R100 000.

The show was announced on 9 April and is scheduled to debut on SABC2.

What happens on The Coolest OG’s?

The Coolest OG’s is the work of production company Rebel in Town and marketing integration brand G2 Connection. G2 Connection also produced shows such as Family Feud Africa and Ultimate Braai Master.

“Just because you’re older doesn’t mean that you’re not lit!” said G2 co-founder, Gail Hoffmann Parrish. “The older generation can also be cool and have a lot to teach us. We can say the same for the younger generation when it comes to teaching the older folk a thing or two!”

Throughout the series, 12 elderly people from different cultural backgrounds will compete by performing various tasks. Each contestant is sent a package containing a cellphone through which they receive instructions every week.

The tasks include cooking, modelling, music videos, gaming, art, and songwriting.

The contestants will compete from the comfort of their homes with their lounges transformed into mini studios. Family members or an influencer assist them in the episodes.

During each episode, four judges will watch the contestants and discuss how each one did. The judges will then eliminate a contestant based on their performance leading up to the final episode.

The last contestant standing will take home a R100 000 grand prize.

“This show is a social experiment but it’s also terrific insight into the older and younger generations which will of course lead to spectacular and unforgettable TV moments,” Parrish said.

Where and when can I watch it?

The Coolest OG’s will air on SABC 2 from 6 June. Episodes will broadcast on Sunday nights from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and repeats will be on the following Sunday afternoons.

Feature image: G2 Connection/supplied

