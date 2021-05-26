Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Spotify announces new specials for new and free users

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
spotify app podcasts

Spotify has launched new specials for its Individual plan in South Africa to entice first-time users and bring back users who cancelled their Premium subscription.

For first-time users, Spotify is offering three months for free on the Individual Premium plan.

If you currently use Spotify’s free plan, or cancelled your Premium subscription, the streaming service is offering a special promotion price of R59.99 for three months.

Usually, Spotify’s Individual plan costs R59.99 per month. So the new special essentially gives returning users two months for free.

The special is available from 26 May to 22 June. However, to be eligible for the special, existing users must have cancelled their Premium plan on or before 26 April.

This means you can’t cancel your subscription now in hopes of re-subbing for the special.

Feature image: cottonbro/Pexels

Read more: Paymenow salary advance app now lets users buy Shoprite, Checkers groceries

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
MGM Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer Amazon Hollywood movie studio
Amazon to buy movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion
Amazon 27 May 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.