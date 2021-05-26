Spotify announces new specials for new and free users

Spotify has launched new specials for its Individual plan in South Africa to entice first-time users and bring back users who cancelled their Premium subscription.

For first-time users, Spotify is offering three months for free on the Individual Premium plan.

If you currently use Spotify’s free plan, or cancelled your Premium subscription, the streaming service is offering a special promotion price of R59.99 for three months.

Usually, Spotify’s Individual plan costs R59.99 per month. So the new special essentially gives returning users two months for free.

The special is available from 26 May to 22 June. However, to be eligible for the special, existing users must have cancelled their Premium plan on or before 26 April.

This means you can’t cancel your subscription now in hopes of re-subbing for the special.

Feature image: cottonbro/Pexels

Read more: Paymenow salary advance app now lets users buy Shoprite, Checkers groceries