TikTok now lets you delete comments in bulk

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
TikTok has introduced the option for users to delete up to 100 harmful and abusive comments on their videos at the same time.

The company announced the new feature on 20 May.

“People put their hearts and souls into creating and entertaining on TikTok, and we recognize how discouraging it can feel to receive unkind comments on videos,” TikTok said in a statement.

“So we’re introducing the ability to delete multiple comments at once or report them for potentially violating our Community Guidelines.”

The option is the latest of several TikTok rolled out to give users more control over their comments sections.

In March 2021, the company rolled the option for users to filter comments identified as spam. It also gives users the choice to approve individual comments before they appear under a video.

In addition, if a user is about to send a comment that may be inappropriate, the TikTok app will send them a prompt reminding them of their guidelines.

TikTok said the new option is available today in select regions. It will roll it out to others worldwide in the coming weeks.

How to delete TikTok comments in bulk

To manage your video comments, click and hold one of the comments to enable the selection of multiple comments.

From there, you can select up to 100 comments or accounts that you can immediately remove and block.

TikTok comments abuse harrassment

Feature image: Unsplash/Franck

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

