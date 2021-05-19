Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Mobile

Spotify rolls out accessibility features for mobile app

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Spotify accessibility features text resizing podcast transcripts

Spotify has introduced several new features to improve user accessibility, such as text resizing and podcast transcribing, on its mobile app.

The company announced the features on 18 May.

The features include options for improved readability features, options to resize text, and a beat feature for podcast transcription.

What changes has Spotify made?

Spotify has overhauled its app in terms of colours, text formatting, and size. The company said it aims to make the app easier for low-vision and visually-impaired users to better make out the app and navigate their way through it. The updated visuals also allow for better vision in low-light environments or bright reflections. The overhaul also creates more space for Spotify to localise the app into different languages.

In addition, users can now change the size of the app’s text.

To change the text size, you must open Spotify and select the Accessibility option in the app’s settings.

Click on the “Larger Text” to increase the size and drag the slider across to choose the size you want.

Spotify text resizing accessibility features

Meanwhile, Spotify is introducing auto-generated transcripts for podcasts. The feature will transcribe the episodes and users can then read them with or without sound. If you want the podcast to start playing at a specific time code, you can click on the written paragraph that corresponds to it.

The podcast transcription feature is currently in beta and only available with certain Spotify Original and Exclusive podcasts.

Spotify said it will roll out the other accessibility features for iOS and Android in the coming weeks.

Feature image: Spotify

Read more: Microsoft Teams gets personal so you can meet with friends, family

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
telkom pay stock photo app
Telkom expands International Roaming for prepaid customers
Mobile 19 May 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.