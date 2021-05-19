Telkom expands International Roaming for prepaid customers

Telkom has launched full international roaming services for its prepaid and Top-Up customers to make calls and browse the internet.

The service provider announced the launch on 19 May.

The expansion lets Prepaid and Top-Up customers make use of Telkom’s voice, SMS, and data services while travelling overseas. Previously, customers could only SMS when roaming.

“This is a good opportunity for Telkom that will enable us to provide roaming services to previously excluded customers, resulting in an improvement in our overall customer experience,” Telkom’s Executive of Product Portfolio Management, Andrew Dawson, said in a statement.

Telkom will roll out International Roaming in two phases. The first phase will include all of the countries and networks listed below…

Check out a list of countries and networks where International Roaming is available:

United Kingdom – Vodafone

United States – Telna, T-Mobile

Botswana – Mascom, Btc Mobile, Orange

Mozambique – Movitel SA

Germany- Vodafone

Zambia – Zamtel

United Arab Emirates – DU

Nigeria – MTN Nigeria

Democratic Republic of Congo – Africell

Turkey – Vodafone Turkey

Italy – Vodafone

Cameroon – MTN Cameroon

Lesotho – Econet

The second phase will target neighbouring countries in the SADC region.

How to activate international roaming with Telkom

To activate the service, Telkom customers must either visit the company’s self-service online portal or dial *180# on their phones.

International Roaming can also be activated on Telkom’s Android app.

You can find out the charges for International Roaming in each country and network on the Telkom website.

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

