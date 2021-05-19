Burn Media Sites
Telkom expands International Roaming for prepaid customers

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
telkom pay stock photo app

Telkom has launched full international roaming services for its prepaid and Top-Up customers to make calls and browse the internet.

The service provider announced the launch on 19 May.

The expansion lets Prepaid and Top-Up customers make use of Telkom’s voice, SMS, and data services while travelling overseas. Previously, customers could only SMS when roaming.

“This is a good opportunity for Telkom that will enable us to provide roaming services to previously excluded customers, resulting in an improvement in our overall customer experience,” Telkom’s Executive of Product Portfolio Management, Andrew Dawson, said in a statement.

Telkom will roll out International Roaming in two phases. The first phase will include all of the countries and networks listed below…

Check out a list of countries and networks where International Roaming is available:

  • United Kingdom – Vodafone
  • United States – Telna, T-Mobile
  • Botswana – Mascom, Btc Mobile, Orange
  • Mozambique – Movitel SA
  • Germany- Vodafone
  • Zambia – Zamtel
  • United Arab Emirates – DU
  • Nigeria – MTN Nigeria
  • Democratic Republic of Congo – Africell
  • Turkey – Vodafone Turkey
  • Italy – Vodafone
  • Cameroon – MTN Cameroon
  • Lesotho – Econet

The second phase will target neighbouring countries in the SADC region.

How to activate international roaming with Telkom

To activate the service, Telkom customers must either visit the company’s self-service online portal or dial *180# on their phones.

International Roaming can also be activated on Telkom’s Android app.

You can find out the charges for International Roaming in each country and network on the Telkom website.

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Apple Music Apple lossless spatial audio Dolby Atmos
Apple Music: What to know about Lossless and Spatial Audio
Apple 20 May 2021
News

