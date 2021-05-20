Zoom to launch Events platform for conferences, activities

Zoom has announced it will launch a platform on which users can create, host, and monetise events such as conferences and summits.

The company announced the platform, called Zoom Events, on 19 May.

“Whether you’re a small business, a large organization, or an entrepreneur in the arts or education, Zoom Events will enable you to easily create, host, and manage your online experience,” the company said in a statement.

What can you do with Zoom Events?

Zoom Events is the evolution of Zoom’s existing platform called OnZoom.

Launched in October 2020, OnZoom served as a paid-event marketplace. The platform uses Zoom Meetings and Webinars to host business activities, and non-business activities such as fitness classes and theatre presentations.

Going forward, OnZoom will merge into the new platform and serve the platform as an events directory.

The platform will let users manage event ticketing and registration. They will have access to a dedicated dashboard to manage attendees and event access. Users will also be able to track and gather event attendance statistics.

Attendees will be able to communicate with each other outside of scheduled events and call using text chat.

Some of the activities that the company proposes for the platform are multi-day summits and multi-track conferences.

Events will launch in the coming months, according to the company. Users interested in the platform can sign up for notifications on the Zoom Events website.

Feature image: Zoom

