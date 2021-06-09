Burn Media Sites
News

[Update: SA hits Stage 4] Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding for rest of the week

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
loadshedding june

Update: On Wednesday afternoon, Eskom announced that loadshedding would be increased to Stage 4 from 2pm to 10pm on 9 June. 

The power utility said that this was due to further breakdowns. 

It added that South Africa would revert back to Stage 2 after 10pm.

Original article below:

On Wednesday, 9 June, Eskom announced that Stage 2 loadshedding would take place for the rest of the week.

The power utility made the announcement in the early hours of the morning.

Stage 2 loadshedding started at 10am on Wednesday and would continue until 10pm on Sunday, 13 June.

Eskom said that power cuts were needed due to high winter demand and continued delays in returning power units to service.

The delays were at the Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal, and Koeberg power stations.

South African residents have experienced on-and-off loadshedding since the end of May. Eskom says that capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future.

You can see the company’s full statement below:

The City of Cape Town has announced that its customers will switch between Stage 1 and Stage 2 power cuts.

Stage 1 will take place between 10am and 5pm. Meanwhile, Stage 2 will between 5pm and 7pm.

The municipality says that it will update customers later on which stage will be implemented after 7pm.

Feature image: Rodolfo Clix/Pexels

Read more: The best-rated UPS in South Africa for loadshedding

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

