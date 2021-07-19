The best performing broadband internet providers in SA for Q2 2021

The latest Speed Intelligence report by Ookla has revealed the fastest fixed broadband internet providers in South Africa for the second quarter of 2021.

The report uses data from Speedtest, a tool that measures internet upload and download speeds, which is owned by Ookla.

So what did its results find for South Africa’s internet providers?

Fastest fixed broadband internet providers in South Africa

The report found that among the biggest providers in the country, Cool Ideas was the fastest fixed broadband provider.

The ISP, which provides fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) internet, scored 45.76 in the ranking. This is an improvement from its score in the first quarter of the year (37.80), where it also took first place in the ranking.

The Speed Score is calculated using measurements such as an ISP’s median download and upload speeds for customers.

Cool Ideas also ranked first in the latency ranking, with the lowest mean average latency of 9ms. It also had the highest Consistency Score among providers during Q2 2021, with a score of 65.4%.

This score means that when measuring speeds for the ISP, it had “65.4% of results showing at least a 25 Mbps minimum download speed and 3 Mbps minimum upload speed”.

Meanwhile, while Afrihost placed second in the speed rankings, it placed third for latency and consistency.

Webafrica took third place for speed, but second place for latency and consistency.

You can see a summary of the speed rankings below:

Cool Ideas (45.76) Afrihost (35.79) Webafrica (34.21) Vox Telecom (32.63) Axxess (30.02) MWEB (26.87 Rain (24.35) Telkom (20.04) HeroTel (14.76)

When it came to consistency, HeroTel scored the lowest, at 32.5%. However, for latency, last place went to Rain.

You can see a full summary of the internet performance report on the Speedtest website.

Featured image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

