Comic Con Cape Town to host pop-up event in October

Comic Con Cape Town has announced that it will host a series of pop culture pop-up activities throughout the Mother City in October 2021.

Announced on 3 August, the event will take place at various locations on 3 October.

It will be subject to strict COVID-19 regulations.

Things to do at the Comic Con Cape Town 2021 pop-up event

The event will feature the popular Comic Art Drink & Draw & Sketch-off competitions, as well as cosplay contests.

The contests will be open to professional cosplay artists, casuals, and children.

Other activities will include pop culture quiz sessions, fandom meetups, gaming and tabletop competitions, and film watch parties.

“We have been navigating the landscape of the pandemic with caution and creativity, and the pop-up activities during this one-day-only fan day gives us the opportunity to connect with the Cape Town Comic Con fans, while we wait for a full-force festival,” Show Director, Carla Massman, said in a statement.

“It allows for us to stay true to Comic Con’s spirit, which is to bring people of all fandoms and interests together and facilitate friendship and connection, all whilst celebrating the love of all thing Pop Culture.”

More details about the activities and locations will become available on Comic Con Cape Town’s social media channels.

The pop-up activities will take place alongside the Cape Town International Animation Festival and FAME Africa Week. The animation festival will host a hybrid event with both in-person and online functions.

Comic Con Cape Town was originally scheduled to take place in May 2020. However, organisers postponed it to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the organisers postponed the event again to 2022 with no new date set.

