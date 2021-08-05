Burn Media Sites
General Tech

RentMyRide relaunches after offline period during COVID-19

By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
RentMyRide car sharing platform rental insurance South Africa

South African car-sharing and rental platform RentMyRide has relaunched after it went offline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced the relaunch on 29 July.

In a statement, the company said it aimed to provide car owners with an extra source of income in the wake of the pandemic and its aftermath.

“Rising unemployment has created a space wherein paying off a vehicle is no longer an option for many,” it explained.

“RentMyRide provides consumers with the opportunity to add value to their lives without decreasing the value of their bank accounts.”

How does RentMyRide work?

Vehicle owners can list their cars on the RentMyRide website and earn income from renting them to others.

The platform calculates daily rental rates for vehicles based on their market value.

Vehicles owners reserve the right to choose who to rent them to.

Meanwhile, rental customers can choose from a selection of different vehicle types as well as short and long-term rentals. They can have vehicles delivered to their location or they can pick them up themselves.

RentMyRide provides insurance coverage on rented vehicles and 24-hour roadside assistance in case of an accident.

To rent their car on the platform, owners must have a valid driver’s licence, an identity document, and a mobile phone. They must also pass a fraud and credit screening.

According to the RentMyRide website, the company is currently accepting new users and will restart rentals in August.

Featured image: Unsplash/Darwin Vegher

Read more: Bottles app relaunches as Pick n Pay Asap, offers free deliveries for August

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

News

