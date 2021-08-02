Bottles app relaunches as Pick n Pay Asap, offers free deliveries for August

Pick n Pay’s on-demand grocery delivery app Bottles has relaunched as Pick n Pay Asap!, with the retailer celebrating the rebranding with unlimited free deliveries for August.

Bottles had originally launched as an alcohol delivery app. It expanded to grocery delivery during the pandemic.

In October 2020, Pick n Pay bought the app and integrated it into its online offerings.

The app offers a different experience to Pick n Pay’s online grocery shopping portal, which offers scheduled deliveries with slots booked days or weeks in advance.

However, Asap! offers same-day delivery, so that customers can receive groceries in as little as 60 minutes from their order.

Since buying the app, Pick n Pay has also added Smart Shopper functionality, allowing customers to earn points when they use it.

“Our customers are thoroughly enjoying the convenience and flexibility of the delivery app and will benefit even more from the fresh new look and improvements that we’ve made to it with the aim of making grocery shopping easy,” John Bradshaw, Retail Executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, said in a statement.

“To show our appreciation for their support, customers will have their orders delivered free of charge during August.”

How to use Pick n Pay Asap! app

Those who already have the Bottles app just need to update it on their phone to receive the rebranded app.

If you have auto-updates enabled, you may have noticed the app has already changed to the new logo and interface.

If you do not have the app but would like to download it, you can get it on the Google Play Store, the iOS App Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

You will need to sign up for an account to use the app.

Registration details include your name, email, and password.

You will also need to provide your delivery address and add your card as a payment method.

