City of Cape Town launches film image library

The City of Cape Town has launched an image library to showcase the city’s locations, architecture, and infrastructure to the film industry.

The city launched the online portal on 5 August.

It features over 1 300 images and videos of city locations organised into different suburbs and regions.

Why does Cape Town need a film library?

The city launched the library to assist location scouts and producers identify spaces during the pre-production phase to shoot at.

“The upcoming peak season for film is just around the corner this summer and as the City, along with Film Cape Town, we are working on promoting the local film industry,” Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said in a statement.

“The launch of the film locations library is just one of the first steps as part of the City’s long-term strategy assisting this billion-rand industry as it works to recover after a challenging 15 months.”

Independent filmmakers can also access the library for their projects. They can use the images and videos for establishing shots of the city.

In doing so, they help promote it as a filming destination.

Smith added the Film Office was working with the local industry to develop promotional campaigns for international clients.

In addition, the City of Cape Town is reviewing its policy on filming to strengthen the local industry.

The library is available to view on the Film Cape Town website.

To download the content, users must first register on the site and indicate their usage interests.

Featured image: Unsplash/Teddy Jansen

Read more: Airbnb adds tool to test and list accommodation Wi-Fi speeds