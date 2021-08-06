Vox launches Gaming Essentials offering for fibre internet plans

Local ICT company Vox has launched a Gaming Essentials Quality of Service (QoS) feature for its fibre-to-the-home internet plans for gamers who want low-latency connections.

According to Vox, the service offers an optimised experience for gamers by reducing lag spikes, minimising jitter, and protecting gaming traffic from being impacted by other household internet traffic.

It does this by using proprietary configurations on a Mikrotik router, provided by Vox.

Gaming traffic is isolated and shielded on your home line, thus providing better latency and ping.

“Today’s homes now have multiple devices connected to the internet as different family members engage in working online using cloud-based services, surf the web and watch YouTube videos, and stream series or movies off Netflix – all at the same time,” Andrew King, Head of Product: Voice, Visual Comms and Gaming at Vox, said in a statement.

“This can have a negative impact on gaming traffic, and ultimately the gaming experience.”

What to know about getting the Vox Gaming Essential QoS

You should note, that in order to get the Gaming Essentials QoS, you will need to sacrifice a part of your line speed. According to Vox, this is to allow the configuration to work properly.

If your line speed is under 50Mbps, you will lose 1Mbps. If your line speed is over 50Mbps, you will lose 2Mbps.

To get the service, you can purchase it online and have your router configured remotely. However, you have to be an existing VoX FTTH customer with a Mikrotik router.

You can also opt-out of the service through the online customer portal, with a 30-day notice period.

You can find out more about the service on the Vox website.

Feature image: ELLA DON/Unsplash