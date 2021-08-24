Burn Media Sites
Future Tech

Satellite company AAC Space Africa launched in Cape Town

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
AAC Clyde Space Africa Cape Town satellites radio

Swedish space company AAC Clyde Space has launched a new subsidiary in Cape Town to design, build, and deliver space technology to Africa.

Launched on 23 August, AAC Space Africa is based in the Western Cape and will focus on satellites and radio communication.

According to AAC Clyde Space, the company chose South Africa thanks to the country having an established space industry. In addition, South Africa is home to highly skilled engineers and data scientists.

“The need for space services in Africa is growing rapidly as government, companies and communities seek efficient ways to support development and build out crucial infrastructure,” CEO Luis Gomes said in a statement.

According to the 2019 NewSpace Africa Industry Report, Africa’s space economy is set to grow to $10 billion by 2024.

“The ability to provide data from space and monitor key issues across the continent will help Africa develop at a far more rapid pace over the next decade,” Gomes added.

What will AAC Space Africa do in Cape Town?

At launch, AAC Space Africa will focus on designing and building radio communication systems. It will also focus on company sales and marketing.

The technology will serve several purposes such as weather forecasting, ocean monitoring, agricultural planning, and land management.

The company will also serve as AAC Clyde Space’s centre of competence for advanced radio communication. This means it will be the worldwide supplier of advanced radio systems for the company’s space missions.

Dr Robert van Zyl will serve as the company’s Managing Director and Francois Visser as its Technical Director.

Featured image: Unsplash/NASA

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

