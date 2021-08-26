Vodacom revamps RED contracts to add more rewards for customers [Sponsored]

Vodacom has revamped its RED contract plans to bring customers more value and rewards, from loyalty benefits to new perks for users.

Announced in August, the new plans aim to give flexibility around how much data and minutes subscribers want, while still bundling in rewards.

Let’s take a look at some of the new perks that help make Vodacom’s RED contracts more than just another price plan…

New Vodacom RED Plans

Vodacom now offers three RED price plans: RED Flexi, RED Core, and RED VIP.

This allows you to choose whether you want an affordable plan with just the essentials, or pay more for extra benefits and cover.

All plans come with access to contract rewards and the VodaBucks Store. They also include six months of Amazon Prime Video for free for qualifying users.

RED Flexi plans, which start at R55 per month, also give you access to Just 4 You deals.

RED Core plans start at R149 per month. They also have access to the multi-SIM contract feature, data sharing, Vodacom’s Rewards Club, Video Ticket, and Theft Cover.

Finally, there’s RED VIP, the most packed plan. Starting at R1 199 per month, it includes everything from RED Core, as well as Screen Cover and New Every Year Trade In. New Every Year lets customers upgrade in the 13th month of their contract by trading in their current device, rather than waiting the usual 22-month period.

Vodacom RED Rewards

All of the new plans allow subscribers to earn rewards. This includes discounts from travel partners.

You can also earn VodaBucks, which you can redeem on the My Vodacom App. You can use VodaBcks to purchase airtime and data, as well as redeem rewards for a variety of products such as fashion and electronics.

Multi-SIM

A perk introduced by the new Core and VIP plans is the Multi-SIM feature.

This allows customers to add up to four extra data SIMs to their main contract — a handy benefit for people who use multiple devices while on the move.

The feature lets you add your additional data SIMs to multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, and additional smartphones.

Data Sharing

Another new benefit available for the CORE and VIP plans is Family Data Share.

This lets you share your data bundle with up to six other Vodacom contract SIM cards.

Rather than needing to take out separate bundles for separate users, you can share data in your household.

Find out more about Vodacom RED

If you want to find out more about Vodacom’s revamped plans and rewards, visit the Vodacom RED website to find out more and choose the best plan for you.

This article is sponsored by Vodacom.

Featured image: Vodacom