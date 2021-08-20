Where you can watch the Tokyo Paralympics in South Africa

SuperSport has announced its plans to broadcast the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo, including when and where sports fans can watch daily coverage in South Africa.

The event will take place from 24 August to 5 September.

For the duration of the event, the broadcaster will host over 380 hours of games coverage and accommodate 22 different sporting disciplines.

Where to stream the Tokyo Paralympics in South Africa

You can stream the Tokyo Paralympics on the DStv Now and Showmax apps. You can also watch on your TV by accessing your DStv channel bouquet.

For Showmax, you will need to have subscribed to the Showmax Pro package as the event will not be available to regular subscribers.

SuperSport will stream all live events on the app. Archive footage from previous games and highlights will also be available on both Showmax and Showmax Pro.

For DStv and DStv Now, you will need to be an active subscriber.

SuperSport will host coverage of the event on two dedicated channels. The channels include SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Variety 3.

The channels are available for all DStv subscribers, including those who have Compact and Premium subscriptions.

SuperSport Blitz will also broadcast a daily highlights package broadcast every evening. The packages will include news and updates from that day’s events.

At the same time, the SuperSport Grandstand channel will curate the best moments from events and direct viewers where they may be broadcasting elsewhere.

Featured image: Unsplash/Arisa Chattasa

