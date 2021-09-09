Trailer for The Matrix Resurrections gives peek at new film

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment in the sci-fi franchise, with a premiere date set for December 2021.

Released on 9 September, the trailer followed a teaser website that asked users to choose a red or blue pill.

The pills, seen throughout the trailer, are a signature plot detail from the original trilogy.

The new film comes 22 years after the first movie, simply titled The Matrix, first debuted in cinemas.

Written and directed by the Wachowskis, the films take place in a future where machines have enslaved humanity unknowingly in a virtual simulation called the Matrix.

The story surrounds Neo (played by Keanu Reeves) who, upon learning of the truth, sets out to revolt against the machines.

Joined by fellow fighter Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), and mentor-turned-ally Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), the fight is on to free the humans.

The original 1999 film was a commercial and critical success upon release. Two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both debuted in 2003.

Lana Wachowski has returned to direct the new film, with Reeves, Moss, and Smith reprising their roles.

New cast members include Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Wachowski co-wrote the new screenplay alongside David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon. Many of the film’s creative team and supporting cast members previously worked with her on the 2015 Netflix series, Sense8.

You can check out the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections below:

