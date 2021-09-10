Houseparty is shutting down in October

Houseparty, the Fortnite-integrated video chat app, has announced it is shutting down later this year with its developers set to focus on new projects.

In a blog post published on 9 September, the company said it will discontinue the app in October 2021.

It will also immediately remove it from app stores.

“We do not take the decision to discontinue the app lightly,” Houseparty wrote.

“We created Houseparty to let people feel like they’re together even when physically apart, and we can’t thank you enough for turning to Houseparty for the important moments in your life.”

Leading up to its discontinuation date, the app will continue to work for existing users.

The company will share further updates about the discontinuation via in-app notifications.

Houseparty and Fortnite

The app first launched in 2016 as a video chat service for mobile and desktop users.

In 2019, Epic Games acquired Houseparty and a year later, launched a dedicated Fortnite Mode that lets the game’s players communicate with each other in-game using the app.

Fortnite Mode will also discontinue when the app does.

In April, the company also introduced a Fortnite streaming feature that lets players stream their games for their friends and other viewers.

Going forward, the app’s developers will work on new projects at Epic Games related to social interactions.

“Since joining Epic, the Houseparty team’s social vision and core technology have already contributed to new features used by hundreds of millions of people in Fortnite and by developers around the world,” the company wrote.

Featured image: Epic Games