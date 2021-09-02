Twitter launches subscriber-only Super Follows in the US

Twitter has officially launched Super Follows, a paid subscription feature that lets app users monetise their tweets and post exclusive content.

The feature is currently available to a small group of users in the US.

“With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers – all while earning money,” Twitter wrote in a blog post.

Making money using Super Follows on Twitter

With the feature, Twitter users can set up monthly subscriptions for other users to see and interact with exclusive tweets.

Eventually, they will also be able to host subscriber-only Spaces and send exclusive newsletters out to them.

In the US, users can charge up to $9.99 (R143) per month for a subscription.

If enabled, users can set tweets to be seen by everyone or just their Super followers.

They also can see which accounts are following them thanks to a pink badge next to their username.

Users who want to Super Follow accounts can click on the button to find out what their offerings and pricing are.

They can then subscribe to them using an in-app payment.

To apply to set up a Super Follow subscription, a Twitter user must be over the age of 18, have more than 10 000 followers, and have posted 25 tweets in the last 30 days.

Currently, only iOS device users in the US and Canada can view and engage with Super Follows.

Twitter said it will roll the feature out on iOS worldwide in the next few weeks.

Android and web app users will also be able to use Super Follows soon.

Featured image: Unsplash/Jeremy Bezanger

