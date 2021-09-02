Burn Media Sites
Internet

Vodacom switches on 5G network in Bloemfontein

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Vodacom Central Region has announced it has switched on its 5G mobile network in Bloemfontein in the Mangaung Municipal District.

The network aims to offer higher download and upload speeds, lower latency, and increased data capacity.

Vodacom customers can access it using 5G-enabled devices.

“We are pleased to bring 5G network footprint in Free State,” Managing Executive for Vodacom Central Region, Evah Mthimunye, said in a statement.

Vodacom operates five live 5G sites in the province. The sites support both mobile and fixed wireless access services.

Vodacom uses temporary ICASA spectrum to launch 5G network

To launch the network, Vodacom used temporary spectrum assigned by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

Specifically, it uses spectrum of 1×50 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band.

Vodacom decided to use the 700 MHz band for wide-scale coverage. It supplements network capacity with 3.5 GHz where necessary.

In May 2020, the service provider switched on the country’s first live 5G mobile network.

The network is currently available in the Western Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Kwazulu-Natal, and Gauteng provinces.

Vodacom also plans to introduce coverage to other municipal districts in the Free State and Northern Cape provinces later this month.

“The 5G network is going to play a vital role in accelerating digital transformation in various industries across the province,” Mthimunye added.

“This is a demonstration of our commitment to invest in the latest networks to bridge the digital divide.”

Featured image: Unsplash/Vyacheslav Shatskiy

Read more: Satellite company AAC Space Africa launched in Cape Town

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

News

