City of Joburg relaunches Library Services eLearning website

The City of Johannesburg’s Libraries and Information Services has re-introduced an eLearning website that offers free access to learning content.

The website is available on both mobile and web browsers and aims to strengthen the service’s digital skills programme.

It offers access to selected online courses, e-resources, and other content to advance digital skills.

The programme was launched at the opening of the Noordgesig Library last month.

What’s there to do on the Library Services eLearning website?

On the eLearning website, users can access a collection of educational and academic content for free.

This includes e-books from Project Gutenberg and OverDrive, audiobooks from LibriVox, and academic articles from Jurn and African Journals Online.

Library Services will update the website’s e-resources as it gains access to more.

The service has also partnered with several corporations such as Microsoft and IBM to offer users free learning content.

The content includes The ThintiMillion project which offers free Microsoft Office courses for beginners and the Google Digital Skills for Africa programme that focuses on digital marketing.

Users that participate in these programmes will receive a certificate of completion.

Users can also participate in a digital skills programme by IBM Digital Nation Africa. The programme focuses on topics such as coding and data science, and links users to platforms with job opportunities.

At the same time, city library staff can contribute content to the website in the form of articles on a blog page.

The website will also offer useful documents and showcase videos of library services.

Read more: City of Johannesburg launches e-Joburg portal for municipal services

Featured image: Unsplash/Emmanuel Ikwuegbu