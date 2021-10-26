Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Internet

City of Joburg relaunches Library Services eLearning website

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Johannesburg Library services eLearning website e-resources

The City of Johannesburg’s Libraries and Information Services has re-introduced an eLearning website that offers free access to learning content.

The website is available on both mobile and web browsers and aims to strengthen the service’s digital skills programme.

It offers access to selected online courses, e-resources, and other content to advance digital skills.

The programme was launched at the opening of the Noordgesig Library last month.

What’s there to do on the Library Services eLearning website?

On the eLearning website, users can access a collection of educational and academic content for free.

This includes e-books from Project Gutenberg and OverDrive, audiobooks from LibriVox, and academic articles from Jurn and African Journals Online.

Library Services will update the website’s e-resources as it gains access to more.

The service has also partnered with several corporations such as Microsoft and IBM to offer users free learning content.

The content includes The ThintiMillion project which offers free Microsoft Office courses for beginners and the Google Digital Skills for Africa programme that focuses on digital marketing.

Users that participate in these programmes will receive a certificate of completion.

Users can also participate in a digital skills programme by IBM Digital Nation Africa. The programme focuses on topics such as coding and data science, and links users to platforms with job opportunities.

At the same time, city library staff can contribute content to the website in the form of articles on a blog page.

The website will also offer useful documents and showcase videos of library services.

Read more: City of Johannesburg launches e-Joburg portal for municipal services

Featured image: Unsplash/Emmanuel Ikwuegbu

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
eskom loadshedding electricity
Eskom changes loadshedding plans for week: What to know
News 26 Oct 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.