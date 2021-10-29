COVID-19 vaccine recipients over 60 can claim a R100 voucher: Here’s how

The Department of Health has announced elderly citizens that receive their first COVID-19 vaccine in November can receive a R100 voucher.

The Vooma Vouchers form part of a R26-million pilot scheme to benefit 260 000 pensioners.

It is sponsored by the DG Murray Trust, Allan and Gill Gray Philanthropy, and Elma Vaccine, among other charitable foundations.

“We hope the pilot will be a success so that it can encourage other companies to come forward,” Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, said during a media briefing on 29 October.

At the same time, Phaahla revealed the department had administered over 21.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of 28 October.

This included 15 million individuals with at least one dose which is 37.9% of the adult population in the country.

The Department of Health aims to have vaccinated 40% of adults in South Africa by the middle of November.

It also aims to have vaccinated 70% of people over 60 before the end of the year.

Last week, the department opened COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 12 to 17.

Since then, 99 900 teenagers have received the vaccination and 183 700 have registered.

How to claim your R100 voucher after your COVID-19 vaccine

To qualify for a Vooma Voucher, people must be over the age of 60 and be scheduled to receive their first vaccination during November 2021.

The department will distribute the vouchers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once they receive their vaccination, the department will send the voucher to qualifying recipients via SMS to the cellphone number they provided on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

They can then redeem the R100 voucher at Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave stores countrywide.

Featured image: Unsplash/CDC