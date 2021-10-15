FNB offers 40% discounts on local flights booked on banking app

FNB has announced its customers can get discounts of up to 40% when they book local flights via eBucks Travel on the bank’s app.

The promotion runs from 15 October to 15 November and is open to customers that qualify for the rewards programme.

“The travel sector is among the worst affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions,” eBucks Rewards CEO Johan Moolman said in a statement.

“We encourage all FNB and RMB Private Bank customers who are looking at flying locally to use the App to maximise their savings from these discounts, paying or part paying in eBucks, and to put together the most convenient flight itinerary whether it’s using a single airline or multiple airlines.”

Earn discounts for flights based on your FNB eBucks

The promotion is available on both the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.

The discounts will be dependent on a customer’s reward level at the time they book a flight.

Customers can also apply the discounts they receive to qualifying partners and children.

FNB hopes the promotion will help to stimulate economic activity in the travel sector following a slump during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past 18 months have been tough for many in South Africa, we therefore encourage our customers to take advantage of the discounts and flight flexibility offered on the FNB or RMB Private Bank Apps,” Moolman said.

“We would like to do our part in helping our customers saving where they can and have a great and safe experience during the upcoming festive period.”

The promotion comes soon after the bank announced it will offer its customers unlimited access to airport SLOW Lounges until mid-November 2021.

Access is available locally and internationally to FNB Premier, Private Clients, Private Wealth, and RMB Private debit, credit, or fusion card customers.

Featured image: Unsplash/Ern Low