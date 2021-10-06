Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

FlySafair launches FlyMore Club subscription programme

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
FlySafair FlyMore Club subscription flights air travel

Lost-cost airline FlySafair has launched the FlyMore Club, a subscription programme that lets travellers fly regularly at fixed prices.

The airline said the club will let frequent flyers save money by paying for their flights upfront.

“Customers have been asking us for a way to reward regular travellers for a while and the traditional models just don’t work, especially not in the low-cost environment,” FlySafair Chief Marketing Officer, Kirby Gordon, said in a statement.

“We feel confident that we’ve innovated a unique solution here that customers will love.”

FlyMore Club packages and details

The FlyMore Club lets air travellers sign up for a monthly allocation of FlySafair flights at a fixed price. They can sign up for the club for a minimum of twelve months.

The club offers three different packages for members based on how many flight allocations they want.

The packages are as follows:

  • Fly2More: Two one-way flights, or one return flight, for R800pm
  • Fly6More: Six one-way flights, or three return flights, for R2 400pm
  • Fly10More: Ten one-way flights, or five return flights, for R4 000pm

When members book a flight, they can redeem their monthly allocation and only pay airport taxes when booking.

“This means that we are effectively able to offer members something like a ‘flight-hailing’ service at a cost saving of up to 84% per flight,” Gordon explained.

Flight allocations apply to every domestic route FlySafair operates.

Club members can book flights and purchase extras such as checked luggage and priority boarding.

They can book flights up to two hours before departure so long as there are seats available.

If a member does not use their monthly flight allocation in a month, it will expire and they will forfeit it.

FlySafair will soon let members redeem club flights through the airline’s mobile app. Currently, they can only redeem flights through the desktop and mobile websites.

You can check out a video that explains how the FlyMore Club works below:

Those interested in signing up for the FlyMore Club can do so on the FlySafair website.

To sign up, you must have a FlySafair account with a loaded credit or debit card.

Read more: New South African airline LIFT launches premium bookings

Featured image: Supplied

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
Telegram Facebook WhatsApp outage app instant messaging
Telegram adds 70 million users during Facebook, WhatsApp outage
News 6 Oct 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.