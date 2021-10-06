FlySafair launches FlyMore Club subscription programme

Lost-cost airline FlySafair has launched the FlyMore Club, a subscription programme that lets travellers fly regularly at fixed prices.

The airline said the club will let frequent flyers save money by paying for their flights upfront.

“Customers have been asking us for a way to reward regular travellers for a while and the traditional models just don’t work, especially not in the low-cost environment,” FlySafair Chief Marketing Officer, Kirby Gordon, said in a statement.

“We feel confident that we’ve innovated a unique solution here that customers will love.”

FlyMore Club packages and details

The FlyMore Club lets air travellers sign up for a monthly allocation of FlySafair flights at a fixed price. They can sign up for the club for a minimum of twelve months.

The club offers three different packages for members based on how many flight allocations they want.

The packages are as follows:

Fly2More: Two one-way flights, or one return flight, for R800pm

Two one-way flights, or one return flight, for R800pm Fly6More: Six one-way flights, or three return flights, for R2 400pm

Six one-way flights, or three return flights, for R2 400pm Fly10More: Ten one-way flights, or five return flights, for R4 000pm

When members book a flight, they can redeem their monthly allocation and only pay airport taxes when booking.

“This means that we are effectively able to offer members something like a ‘flight-hailing’ service at a cost saving of up to 84% per flight,” Gordon explained.

Flight allocations apply to every domestic route FlySafair operates.

Club members can book flights and purchase extras such as checked luggage and priority boarding.

They can book flights up to two hours before departure so long as there are seats available.

If a member does not use their monthly flight allocation in a month, it will expire and they will forfeit it.

FlySafair will soon let members redeem club flights through the airline’s mobile app. Currently, they can only redeem flights through the desktop and mobile websites.

You can check out a video that explains how the FlyMore Club works below:

Those interested in signing up for the FlyMore Club can do so on the FlySafair website.

To sign up, you must have a FlySafair account with a loaded credit or debit card.

Featured image: Supplied