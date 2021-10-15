Humanz partners with Afreximbank to give 3 social entrepreneurs the chance of a lifetime [Sponsored]

Leading influencer marketing platform Humanz has teamed up with Afreximbank to give the opportunity for three lucky social entrepreneurs to exhibit at Canex at The IATF 2021 in Durban free of charge!

What’s even better is that flights and accommodation for themselves and their partners will be covered too!

“The idea behind this partnership is to help spotlight African online content creators who have used their social media platforms to launch thriving creative businesses,” says Sharadel Reddy, Head of Strategy for Humanz.

Winners will have unrivalled opportunities to present their business to thousands of buyers and stakeholders from the African continent PLUS have the opportunity to potentially secure funding from Afreximbank to make their business a Pan-African success and famous across Africa.

What is Canex 2021?

Creative Africa Nexus (Canex) is part of the Intra-African Trade Fair and is Africa’s largest gathering of creatives.

It takes place from 15 to 21 November in Durban and will see a range of industry experts and leaders gather at the summit to showcase their businesses and network with others.

This competition is open to ALL users within the Humanz community and all they need to do is post a short online pitch of their business (to their chosen social channel) for a chance to win this INCREDIBLE opportunity.

You can find out more about the competition on the Humanz website , along with the full terms and conditions.

This article is sponsored by Humanz.

Feature image: Supplied