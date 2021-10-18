Twitch gives update on security leak, says user details weren’t exposed

Twitch has provided an update on a security leak it experienced earlier this month, confirming it did not expose users’ login credentials.

In a blog post published on 15 October, the streaming service said its team had taken action to fix the underlying issue and secure its system.

“Twitch passwords have not been exposed,” it said.

“We are also confident that systems that store Twitch login credentials, which are hashed with bcrypt, were not accessed, nor were full credit card numbers or ACH / bank information.”

Twitch also revealed the exposed data included documents from the platform’s source code repository. It also included a subset of creator payout data.

“We’ve undergone a thorough review of the information included in the files exposed and are confident that it only affected a small fraction of users and the customer impact is minimal,” it explained.

“We are contacting those who have been impacted directly.”

Twitch leak exposed source code info and creator payout data

On October 6, Twitch confirmed it had experienced a security leak thanks to a server configuration change.

Prior to this, news reports indicated an anonymous user had leaked the website’s source code and user payout information.

The information was reportedly available to download by the public.

At the time, Twitch said there was no indication the leak exposed users’ login credentials.

In addition, it did not expose full credit card numbers as Twitch does not store that information.

However, in an act of caution, the company reset the stream keys of all of its users.

The keys are unique codes that connect a user’s streaming software to their broadcast channel on the platform.

Users could view and access their new stream key in their Creator Dashboard settings.

Featured image: Unsplash/Caspar Camille Rubin