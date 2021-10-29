Google reveals South Africa’s top election-related searches

Google has published data that shows what searches related to elections people in South Africa are making leading up to the 2021 municipal elections.

The data represents Google search interest data from 19 to 25 October.

Top Election searches in South Africa

According to Google search activity, interest in the upcoming election has reached an all-time high.

In the last seven days, searches for “November 1st” increased by 480% while searches for “municipal election” increased by 100%.

During that period, the top-searched question in South Africa related to elections was “How many political parties are in South Africa 2021?”.

Other popular questions surrounded when the 2021 municipal election will take place, the national elections, and previous municipal elections.

The top-searched questions about the election in the last seven days are as follows:

How many political parties are in South Africa 2021? Who is my ward councillor? When are the elections in South Africa? When is election day 2021? When are the local government elections? When are the national elections in South Africa? When was the last election in South Africa? What are municipal elections? When is the presidential election in South Africa? When was the first democratic election held in South Africa?

Meanwhile, the top two searched questions about voting registration included “How to register for elections?” and “How to register for elections 2021 online?”.

Other top-searched questions in the category related to how people could check their voter registration and if and where they could register to vote.

The two top-searched questions about voting were “How many ballot papers for local government” and “How to vote in municipal elections?”.

Other top-searched questions surrounded where and when people could vote and who they must vote for.

Google also revealed the cities in South Africa where “election” was searched the most in the past seven days.

The cities included Matsulu, Groblersdal, Ladybrand, Ditshoseng, and Kleinmond.

Featured image: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa