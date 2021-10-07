Instagram has announced it will combine IGTV and profile feed videos on the app into a single format called “Instagram Video”.

From 5 October, users can access both short and long-form content in a new Video tab on their profiles.

In a blog post, Instagram said the change would let users find video content more easily.

“We love that our creator community has embraced video as a key format to tell their stories, entertain and connect with their audiences, and that’s why we want to make it even simpler to create and discover videos on Instagram,” the company explained.

Instagram has also added new features to video posting such as trimming, filters, and people and location tagging.

How to upload a video to your Instagram profile

Going forward, Instagram users can find their video content in the Video tab listed on their profiles.

Videos posted on the tab can run up to 60 minutes in length.

Users can still upload and post videos the same way as before.

To upload a video, they can click the plus icon in the top right-hand corner of the app’s homepage and select Post.

From there, users can access the new video editing features. They can trim the video, apply filters, and tag people and locations.

Users can also continue to cross-post their videos through Stories and Direct Messaging.

Instagram has also made changes to the posting experience for businesses and creators.

Feed post insights and video insights are now available as one combined metric. This will make it easier for creators to keep track of how well their content is performing.

In addition, Instagram has rebranded IGTV ads as In-Stream ads.

Featured image: Instagram